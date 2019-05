The UEFA logo is pictured next to the entrance of the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, April 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Manchester City has been referred to UEFA's Club Financial Control Body adjudicatory chamber Thursday over possible breaches of Financial Fair Play.

The decision came after the chief investigator held consultations with other members of the independent investigatory chamber of the CFCB, as explained by UEFA.