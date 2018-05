Supporters of the Olympique Marseille gather in the vieux port before the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Olympique Marseille in Marseille, France, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU

Supporters of the Olympique Marseille gather in the vieux port before the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Olympique Marseille in Marseille, France, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU

Supporters of the Olympique Marseille gather in the vieux port before the UEFA Europa League final soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Olympique Marseille in Marseille, France, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU

The Union of European Football Associations on Thursday commenced disciplinary action against Atletico Madrid and Marseille, a day after their UEFA Europa League final clash.

UEFA pressed racism and lighting flares charges against Atletico, while Marseille have faced five charges including "crowd disturbances," and "late kick-off" of the match.