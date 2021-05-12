Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 9 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Uefa on Wednesday said it would conduct a disciplinary investigation to see whether Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus had breached the footballing body’s legal framework with their plans for a breakaway Super League.