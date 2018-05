Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone addresses a press conference after the team's training session held in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZIPI

The UEFA Appeals Body on Friday dismissed Atletico Madrid's appeal against the four-match ban imposed on coach Diego Simeone.

The decision means that Simeone will have to watch from the stands when Atletico face Olympique Marseille next week in the Europa League final.