UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin (C) gestures while taking questions from reporters during the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Ljubljana on Tuesday, Sept. 24. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

The president of UEFA, European soccer's governing body, said here Tuesday that the organization will plant 50,000 trees in each of the 12 countries hosting the 2020 European Championships.

The tree-planting is part of an effort to offset the 450,000 tons of carbon that is expected to be produced as fans and UEFA staff travel to matches, Aleksander Ceferin said during a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee in Ljubljana.