Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor is escorted by authorities as he leaves a precint in New York, United States, Apr. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Justin Lane

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was released Friday after posting $50,000 in bail following a brief arraignment on assault and criminal mischief charges stemming from an incident at New York's Barclays Center.

The UFC lightweight champion surrendered to the New York Police Department late Thursday night, hours after the incident inside a private parking area at the facility in Brooklyn.