Colombian rider Egan Bernal Gomez (C) of Team Sky crosses the finish line to win the overall classification after the eighth and final stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race over 110km from Nice to Nice, France, Mar. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

A United Kingdom magnate and owner of a multinational chemicals company, who is rated to be the county's wealthiest man, on Tuesday finalized a deal to take over cycling giant Team Sky, which will soon be renamed Team INEOS, after the new owner's business.

Sky and 21st Century Fox agreed to sell of Team Sky, a highly successful racing team, to Jim Ratcliffe, a British chemical mogul worth an estimated 21 billion pounds ($27bn). The change will come into effect on May 1, ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire.