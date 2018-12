Real Madrid's winger Vinicius Jr (L) in action against CSKA Moscow's defender Kirill Nababkin (R) celebrates after scoring the 0-1 during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.P.Gandul

The United Kingdom gambling industry has agreed to a package of restrictions on advertising during sports events, including a "whistle-to-whistle" ban on TV adverts, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Thursday.

The Industry Group for Responsible Gambling, a collective body for the sector's trade associations, said the changes will come into force in the summer of 2019.