A handout photo made available by the British Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) on Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/HANDOUT

FC Nantes shirt tribute for Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala, who went missing on 21 January 2019 after a light aicraft he was travelling in from Nantes to Cardiff disapeared over the English Channel, ahead of the French League 1 soccer match between Nantes and Saint Etienne at the La Beaujoire stadium in Nantes, France, Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILEEDWARD BOONE

A body retrieved from the wreckage of a plane that crashed in the English Channel has been positively identified as Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, police in the United Kingdom said Thursday.

"The body brought to Portland Port today, Thursday 7 February 2019, has been formally identified by HM Coroner for Dorset as that of professional footballer Emiliano Sala," police in that region of southwestern England said.