James Cooke of Britain (C), first place, poses with Valentin Prades of France (L), second place, and Ukranian Pavlo Tymoschenko (R), third place, after the World Modern Pentathlon Championships in Mexico City, Mexico, 13 September 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

James Cooke from the United Kingdom on Thursday dramatically won the World Modern Pentathlon Championships in Mexico City, by taking advantage of the early celebrations of French Valentin Prades before beating him on the finish line.

Prades passed Olympic runner-up Pavlo Tymoshenko from Ukraine in the last 100 meters and headed for the finish line. When Prades reached the final part of the track, he saw that his rival was more than five meters behind and began to raise his arm for the expected victory when Cooke appeared from behind and beat him by three hundredths of a second.