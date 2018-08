Laura Kenny of Great Britain wins gold in the Womens Elimination Track cycling race at the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, Glasgow, Britain, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

The United Kingdom's Laura Kenny on Sunday clinched the gold medal in the Women's Elimination Track cycling race at the 2018 European Championships held in Glasgow.

German cyclist Anna Knauer came in second place and Russia's Evgenia Augustinas completed the podium.