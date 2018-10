British soccer player David Beckham (C) poses for a photo during the Athletics event at the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Athletes prepare during 100m at the Athletics event at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Kushal Limbu of Britain leads the field in his heat of the 100m during the Athletics event of the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The United Kingdom's Kushal Limbu won gold in the Men's IT1 100m final at the Sydney Invictus Games on Friday.

Limbu crossed the line with a time of 12:83 ahead of Australia's Stix Parker for the silver with 13:02 and the UK's Alex Tate with 13:31 for bronze, according to official results.