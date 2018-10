A swimmer heads to the warm down pool after the swimming event at the Invictus Games, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mark Ormrod of Britain celebrates after his swimming event at the Invictus Games, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mark Ormrod of Britain climbs onto the blocks to compete during the swimming event at the Invictus Games, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mark Ormrod of Britain jumps off the blocks to compete during the swimming event at the Invictus Games, in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The United Kingdom's Mark Ormrod on Wednesday continued his medal haul at the Sydney Invictus Games, winning silver in the pool.

Ormrod, a triple amputee, finished the Men's ISA 50m Freestyle Final with a time of 00:55:33, behind Massimo Sapio of Italy with a time of 00:53:99 to take gold.