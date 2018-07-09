The United Kingdom's Premier League looks set to leave its mark at Russia's 2018 Soccer World Cup: of 91 players composing the Quarter-final stage soccer squads: Belgium, Croatia, France, and England, 40 players currently play in the UK Premier League.
The last triumphant moment of an English soccer club in Europe dates back to 2011-12 when Chelsea won the Champion's League, followed by Munich's Bayern victory a year later and then a five-year period of absolute Spanish supremacy with Real Madrid winning four Champion's League titles and Barcelona FC another one.