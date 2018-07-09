England head coach Gareth Southgate acknowledges the applause of the fans after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. England won 2-0. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Supporters of England celebrate after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. England won 2-0. EFE-EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Dele Alli (R) of England scores the 2-0 against goalkeeper Robin Olsen of Sweden during the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, July 7, 2018. EFE-EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United Kingdom's Premier League looks set to leave its mark at Russia's 2018 Soccer World Cup: of 91 players composing the Quarter-final stage soccer squads: Belgium, Croatia, France, and England, 40 players currently play in the UK Premier League.

The last triumphant moment of an English soccer club in Europe dates back to 2011-12 when Chelsea won the Champion's League, followed by Munich's Bayern victory a year later and then a five-year period of absolute Spanish supremacy with Real Madrid winning four Champion's League titles and Barcelona FC another one.