The world's foremost grand slam and the only one to be played on grass courts got under way at Wimbledon on Monday with the news that local favorite Andy Murray had decided to pull out after a lengthy battle to recover fitness following hip surgery.
Fans can instead look forward to seeing two of the finest players of all-time on the championship's show courts, with Roger Federer opening the defense of his men’s singles crown before the return on court of seven-times ladies' champion Serena Williams.