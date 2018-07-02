Spectators follow the action on the outside courts on the first day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his win over Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Military personnel on guard prior to first round action on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Spectators watch Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium play Mona Barthel of Germany in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Spectators swelter on Centre Court on the first day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A 2018 Championship ball on a grass court on the first day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The world's foremost grand slam and the only one to be played on grass courts got under way at Wimbledon on Monday with the news that local favorite Andy Murray had decided to pull out after a lengthy battle to recover fitness following hip surgery.

Fans can instead look forward to seeing two of the finest players of all-time on the championship's show courts, with Roger Federer opening the defense of his men’s singles crown before the return on court of seven-times ladies' champion Serena Williams.