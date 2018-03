British rider Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates crossing the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race in Vence, France, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Belgian rider Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal team celebrates on the podium wearing the best climber's polka-dot jersey after the seventh stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race over 175km from Nice to Valdeblore La Comiane, France, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

British rider Simon Yates of Mitchelton Scott team celebrates on the podium after winning the seventh stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race over 175km from Nice to Valdeblore La Comiane, France, on March 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

British cyclist Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) won Saturday's seventh stage of the 2018 Paris-Nice road race, earning the overall leader's yellow shirt with one stage remaining.

On a day filled with tough climbs in difficult weather, Yates made his winning push in the final kilometer, crossing the line a full eight seconds ahead of the second and third-place riders.