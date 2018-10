Tim Payne of the USA during the Men's Discus throw at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

David Watson of the USA in action during the Mens Discus event at the Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRAIG GOLDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The United Kingdom took out two of the podium places in the Men's IF6 Discus Final at the Sydney Invictus Games on Thursday.

David Watson won gold with 22.96 meters and compatriot Mark Ormrod won bronze with 18.30m, having already won medals in indoor rowing and swimming events.