Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko (R) in action against Scotland's Andy Robertson during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification playoff semifinal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Robert Perry

Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk (L) in action against Scotland's Grant Hanley during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification playoff semifinal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Robert Perry

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko tosses his T-shirt to supporters after the team's victory over Scotland in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification playoff semifinal at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, on 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Robert Perry

Ukraine players celebrate after defeating Scotland in their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualification playoff semifinal in Glasgow, Scotland, on 1 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Robert Perry

An impressive Ukraine side defeated Scotland 3-1 Wednesday to advance to a playoff against Wales for the last remaining European berth at World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Cheered on by 3,500 supporters at Glasgow's Hampden Park, the visitors dominated possession and outplayed the hosts in every aspect of the game except for around 20 minutes late in the second half.