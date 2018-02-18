Ukrainian freestyle skier Oleksandr Abramenko on Sunday won the men's aerials gold medal at the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.
Abramenko, winner of the Freestyle Skiing World Cup in the 2015/2016 season, took the gold after scoring 128.51 points.
Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine in action during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine reacts during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
(L-R) Silver medal winner Jia Zongyang of China, gold medal winner Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine and bronze medal winner Ilja Burow from the Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate on the podium for the venue ceremony of Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine performs during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY SOUTH KOREA OUT
