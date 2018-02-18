Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine in action during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine reacts during the Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

(L-R) Silver medal winner Jia Zongyang of China, gold medal winner Olexandr Abramenko of the Ukraine and bronze medal winner Ilja Burow from the Olympic Athletes of Russia celebrate on the podium for the venue ceremony of Men's Freestyle Skiing Aerials final competition at the Bokwang Phoenix Park during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, on Feb. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY