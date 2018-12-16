Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine reacts after winning the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine poses with his gold medal after winning the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final at the FINA Swimming Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk on Sunday claimed the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle at the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou.

Romanchuk finished the race clocking in a time of 14:09.14, setting a new Championship Record (CR).