Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland in action against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine during their Mexico Open tennis tournament final match in Acapulco, Mexico, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in action against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland during their Mexico Open tennis tournament final match in Acapulco, Mexico, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine holds a trophy after winning the women's singles title against Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland during the final at the Mexico Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, the world no. 40, defended her Mexico Open title Saturday night, rallying to beat Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-2 in a match that lasted 2 hours, 44 minutes.

After defeating the United States' Sloane Stephens, ranked 183rd, in the quarterfinals, Tsurenko came to the game full of confidence.