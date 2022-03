London (United Kingdom), 13/03/2022.- Alexandre Lacazette (R) of Arsenal celebrates with his teamates after scoring the 2-0 during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal London and Leicester City in London, 13 March 2022. EFE/EPA/DANIEL HAMBURY EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

London (United Kingdom), 13/03/2022.- Kai Havertz of Chelsea reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United in London, 13 March 2022.

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko, a striker for West Ham, triggered warm and strong positive emotions at the London stadium on Sunday, where he shone for his stellar and decisive play in the team's 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

The crowd was also ready to hail him after for the past two weeks seeing in real time everywhere on the news and social networks the gritty fight his countrymen are putting up against the massive Russian military invasion of Yarmolenko's homeland.