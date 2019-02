FC Barcelona's head coach Ernesto Valverde reacts during a press conference held at the Joan Gamper facilities in Barcelona, Spain, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Alejandro Garcia

FC Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said Friday that defender Samuel Umtiti, absent for most of the season due to injury, is fit enough to start against Sevilla this weekend.

Since injuring his knee in September, the Frenchman has appeared in just eight matches in all competitions.