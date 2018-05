Barcelona center-back Samuel Umtiti, suffering from left knee pain, and right-back Sergi Roberto, sanctioned after receiving a red card in the last Clasico, are to miss the next La Liga match against Villarreal at Camp Nou, the club announced on Tuesday.

Center-back Yerry Mina and left-back Lucas Digne are set to replace Umtiti and Roberto in the lineup while midfielder Andre Gomes is replacing Denis Suarez, who is being left out by a coaching decision along with midfielder Aleix Vidal.