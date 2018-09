Cruz Azul's Roberto Alvarado celebrates after scoring a goal during a Mexican league Apertura match versus Veracruz on Sept. 1, 2018, at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Cruz Azul, which is in first place and undefeated through eight matches of the Mexican soccer league's Apertura tournament, will visit Necaxa in Matchday 9 of 17 action on Saturday.

With six wins and two draws, Cruz Azul (20 points) is close to clinching one of eight playoff berths but faces a tricky opponent whose No. 15 spot in the standings is deceiving.