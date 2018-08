Pumas midfielder Kevin Escamilla (R) battles Necaxa's Luis Gallegos (L) for the ball during the Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament match played at Olimpico Universitario Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

The Pumas UNAM, who defeated Atlas 3-1 over the weekend, are in first place in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament.

The Pumas, Cruz Azul and Monterrey each have nine points, but manager David Patiño's squad sits in first place on goal differential.