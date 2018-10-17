An Oct. 12, 2018, photo of 77-year-old former Mexican boxer Agustin Zaragoza during an interview with EFE in Mexico City. Zaragoza won a bronze medal in the middleweight category at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

An Oct. 12, 2018, photo of 77-year-old former Mexican boxer Agustin Zaragoza during an interview with EFE in Mexico City. Zaragoza won a bronze medal in the middleweight category at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Agustin Zaragoza was an unlikely sporting hero for the host nation at the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico City, winning a bronze medal despite competing at a higher weight class than usual and giving up several kilos to his rivals.

"I was a welterweight. I lost in the qualifying to a young guy from (the northwestern state of) Sinaloa named Jose Cebrero and was left off the team. An opportunity arose to fight in the middleweight category, and that's how I fulfilled my dream of reaching the Olympics," the 77-year-old former bóxer recalled in an interview with EFE.