Cha Hyo-sim (L) of North Korea and Jang Woo-jin (R)of South Korea compete against Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China in the mixed doubles final at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 21 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Jang Woo-jin (L) of South Korea talks with Cha Hyo-sim (R) of North Korea after they defeated Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China in the mixed doubles final at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 21 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Cha Hyo-sim (top L) of North Korea and Jang Woo-jin (top R)of South Korea compete against Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of China during the mixed doubles final at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 21 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Jang Woo-jin (R) of South Korea and Cha Hyo-sim (L) of North Korea celebrate after defeating Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the mixed doubles final at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Tour Platinum Korea Open in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, South Korea, 21 July 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The unified team of South Korea's Jang Woo-jin and North Korea's Cha Hyo-sim upset China's Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha here Saturday to win the mixed doubles category at the Korea Open, an international table tennis event.

Jang and Cha lost the opening game but rallied for a 5-11, 11-3, 11-4, 11-8 victory.