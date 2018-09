Guatemala Soccer team celebrating a goal Aug. 15 2018, during a friendly match against Cuba at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in the City of Guatemala (Guatemala). EPA-EFE FILE/Gabriel Baldizón

About 4,400 items were stolen from warehouses used to store uniforms and other gear, the Guatemalan National Soccer Federation (Fedefut) said.

The theft was detected during an inventory of the warehouses and a criminal complaint has been filed with prosecutors, the Fedefut said in a statement released Tuesday.