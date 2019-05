Stuttgart head coach Nico Willig reacts during the German Bundesliga relegation playoff first leg soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Union Berlin, in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Stuttgart's Marc Oliver Kempf reacts after the German Bundesliga relegation playoff first leg soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Union Berlin, in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Stuttgart's goalie, Ron-Robert Zieler (R), concedes the 2-2 equalizer during the German Bundesliga relegation playoff first leg soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Union Berlin, in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Union Berlin's Marvin Friedrich (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the 2-2 equalizer during the German Bundesliga relegation play-off first leg soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Union Berlin, in Stuttgart, Germany, on May 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Second-division club Union Berlin are a step closer to gaining promotion in the 2019-2020 Bundesliga after earning a 2-2 draw here Thursday against host Stuttgart in the first leg of the German league's relegation playoffs.

The home side squandered a one-goal lead on two occasions at Mercedes-Benz Arena.