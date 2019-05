VfB Stuttgart's Nicols Gonzalez (L) reacts with dismay after a goal by his team was disallowed during a relegation/promotion playoff with Union Berlin in Berlin on Monday, May 27. EFE-EPA/ Felipe Trueba

Berlin Union goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz thwarts Vfb Stuttgart's Ozan Kabak (R) during their relegation/promotion playoff in Berlin on Monday, May 27. EFE-EPA/Felipe Trueba

Supporters of Union Berlin celebrate the team's victory over VfB Stuttgart in a relegation/promotion playoff in Berlin on Monday, May 27. EFE-EPA/ Felipe Trueba

Union Berlin stymied VfB Stuttgart 0-0 here Monday in the second leg of their relegation/promotion playoff, enough for the capital side to make history with promotion to the Bundesliga by virtue of their two away goals in the 2-2 first leg.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are headed down to the second division after spending two seasons in the top-flight.