Sofia Florentin (L) from River fights for the ball with Patricia Hidalgo (R) from Union Española during a game in the female Copa Libertadores in River Plate in Argentina and Unión Española from Ecuador hoy, Oct. 7, 2017, in the Arsenio Ericostadium in Asuncion (Paraguay). EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

Guayaquil-based club Union Española, the national champion, will represent Ecuador at the Copa Libertadores Femenina in November in Brazil, Ecuadorian Soccer Federation (FEF) official Amilcar Mantilla told EFE.

"Union Española, as this year's local champion, will represent Ecuador in the Copa Libertadores that will start in November, in Brazil. The group to which they'll be assigned will not be known until Conmebol has the draw," Mantilla said Monday.