The VAR monitor shows no goal for South Korea during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarter final match between South Korea and Qatar in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Abdelaziz Hatim (R) of Qatar hits the ball scoring goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarter final match between South Korea and Qatar in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Fans of UAE celebrates 1-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarter final match between Australia and UAE in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Players of UAE celebrate after the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarter final match between Australia and UAE in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Ali Mabkhout of UAE scores 1-0 goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup quarter final match between Australia and UAE in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAHMOUD KHALED

Host United Arab Emirates on Friday dethroned Australia to advance into the Asian Cup semifinal where it will face Qatar that saw off South Korea.

The United Arab Emirates, the 1996 runner-up, defeated Australia, the defending champion 1-0 on the strength of a second-half goal by Ali Ahmed Mabkhout, which allowed the host to move a step closer to equaling its best run in 1996 when it also was the host.