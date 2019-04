Manchester United and their new manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will return to the scene of arguably the greatest achievement in the club’s history when they take on Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

In 1999, Solskjaer came off the bench to score the winning goal which sealed a dramatic injury-time 2-1 victory against German giants Bayern Munich in the final of the competition.