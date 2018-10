United States defender Reggie Cannon (2-R) tires to get around defending Peru defender Nilson Loyola (L) Peru midfielder Edison Flores (2L) and Peru defender Alexander Callens (R) during the second half of the friendly match between the United States and Peru at Pratt and Whitney Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, USA, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Peru forward Andy Polo (R) leaps over United States defender Ben Sweat (L) during the first half of the friendly match between the United States and Peru at Pratt and Whitney Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, USA, Oct 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

East Hartford, USA, Oct 16 (efe-epa). - The United States and Peru drew 1-1 on Tuesday in a friendly match in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The US goal came in the 49th minute from the young forward, Joshua Sargent, and Edison Flores scored for Peru in the 86th minute.