Manchester City's Angelino (l.) is seen in action against Manchester United's Daniel James (r.) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City on Dec. 7, 2019, won 2-1 by United and leaving City 14 points behind Liverpool. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Manchester City's Fernandinho (l.) is seen in action against Manchester United's Scott McTominay (r.) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City on Dec. 7, 2019, won 2-1 by United and leaving City 14 points behind Liverpool. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Manchester City's Rodrigo (l.) is seen in action against Manchester United's Jesse Lingard (r.) during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City on Dec. 7, 2019, won 2-1 by United and leaving City 14 points behind Liverpool. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during an English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, 07 December 2019. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool in action during an English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, Britain, 07 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (C) celebrates with teammates after an English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Liverpool in Bournemouth, Britain, 07 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Gerry Penny EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring his first of two goals during an English Premier league soccer match between Everton and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool, Britain, 07 December 2019. EPA-EFE/LYNNE CAMERON EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

It's been years since Manchester United could compete on even terms against Manchester City, who they have managed to beat in recent seasons but never with the dominance that they did this Saturday (2-1), with one of the best first halves in many a season.

In a brilliant first half on offense and a second marked by United's iron-clad defense, the "Red Devils" attacked the territory of their neighbor with goals by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to leave Man. City trailing Premier League leader Liverpool by 14 points.