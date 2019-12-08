It's been years since Manchester United could compete on even terms against Manchester City, who they have managed to beat in recent seasons but never with the dominance that they did this Saturday (2-1), with one of the best first halves in many a season.
In a brilliant first half on offense and a second marked by United's iron-clad defense, the "Red Devils" attacked the territory of their neighbor with goals by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to leave Man. City trailing Premier League leader Liverpool by 14 points.