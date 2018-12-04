The Universidad Catolica player Sebastian Saez (c) vies for the ball with Albert Acevedo from O'Higgins on Nov. 25, 2018 at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium in Santiago de Chile EPA- EFE FILE/Elvis González

Universidad Catolica hosted a party at San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Santiago, inviting fans to join the club in celebrating its Chilean league title.

The club beat Deportes Temuco 2-1 on Sunday to win the championship.