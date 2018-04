Lorenzo Reyes (R) of Universidad de Chile vies for the ball with Lucas Silva (L) of Brazilian club Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match at Julio Martinez Pradanos National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Yeferson Soteldo (R) of Universidad de Chile vies for the ball with Rafinha (L) of Brazilian club Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match Julio Martinez Pradanos National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Rodrigo Echeverria (R) of Universidad de Chile vies for the ball with Leo (C) of Brazilian club Cruzeiro during a Copa Libertadores Group E soccer match at Julio Martinez Pradanos National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, on April 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Universidad de Chile and Brazilian club Cruzeiro played to a scoreless draw in Copa Libertadores Group E action here at Julio Martinez Pradanos National Stadium.

Thursday night's lackluster match, which was played mostly in midfield and featured just six shots on target, five of them by the home side, leaves Universidad de Chile in second place in the group with five points.