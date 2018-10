The defense of Universitario de Deportes Aldo Corzo celebrates a goal with his team after scoring against Oriente Petrolero Jan. 26, 2018, at the Conmebol Libertadores cup, in Lima (Peru). EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Arias

Universitario de Deportes edged Sporting Cristal 2-1 in the 11th round of play in the Peruvian league's Clausura tournament.

Sporting Cristal's Marcos Lopez scored the first goal 12 minutes into Tuesday's match, but Universitario de Deportes evened it at 1-1 on a goal by Panamanian Alberto Quintero in the 21st minute.