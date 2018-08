Luis Coronel (left) of Nicaraguan club Diriangen and Oscar Villarreal, a player for Panamanian club Union Deportivo Universitario, vie for the ball during a CONCACAF League round-of-16 game on Aug. 7, 2018, at Agustin Sanchez Stadium in La Chorrera, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Oliver Fula (front center) of Panama's Union Deportivo Universitario in action on Aug. 7, 2018, during a CONCACAF League match against Nicaragua's Diriangen at Agustin Sanchez Stadium in La Chorrera, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Luis Coronel (center) of Nicaraguan club Diriangen FC in action on Aug. 7, 2018, during a CONCACAF League round-of-16 game versus Panama's Union Deportivo Universitario at Agustin Sanchez Stadium in La Chorrera, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

Panamanian club Union Deportivo Universitario has advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2018 CONCACAF League with a 7-1 win on aggregate over Nicaragua's Diriangen.

Universitario, which had a commanding lead after winning the teams' Aug. 1 first leg 4-0 in Heredia, Costa Rica, recorded a 3-1 victory Tuesday night at Agustin Sanchez Stadium in La Chorrera, Panama.