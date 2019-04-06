Spanish musician and composer Francis Amat is interviewed by EFE on April 4, 2019, in Miami, Florida, United States. Amat has made his directorial debut with a documentary film about women's tennis greats titled "Unraveling Athena," which will premier in the US at Indie Pasion, a Ibero-American independent film festival in Miami. EPA-EFE/Alvaro Blanco

A photogram provided by Zatopeka Films of Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who won 14 Grand Slam titles in singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles and was belatedly recognized as a former world No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association. The photogram is from the women's tennis documentary "Unraveling Athena," a film directed by Spain's Francis Amat that will premiere in the United States on April 6, 2019, at Indie Pasion, an Ibero-American independent film festival in Miami, Florida, USA. EPA-EFE/Zatopeka Films

A photogram provided by Zatopeka Films of American former tennis great Billie Jean King during a scene from the women's tennis documentary "Unraveling Athena," a film directed by Spain's Francis Amat that will premiere in the United States on April 6, 2019, at Indie Pasion, an Ibero-American independent film festival in Miami. EPA-EFE/Zatopeka Films

A photogram provided by Zatopeka Films of Spanish former world No. 1 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario during a scene from the women's tennis documentary "Unraveling Athena," a film directed by Spain's Francis Amat that will premiere in the United States on April 6, 2019, at Indie Pasion, an Ibero-American independent film festival in Miami. EPA-EFE/Zatopeka Films

A Spanish musician and composer has made his directorial debut with the documentary "Unraveling Athena," a film that traces the path to stardom undertaken by a score of tennis' greatest female champions, including Martina Navratilova, Martina Hingis and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

By conducting interviews with these athletes and interweaving the threads of their different experiences, the film provides a glimpse into the sacrifices, fears, strengths and achievements that accompanied them on their journey from talented youngsters to the pinnacle of their sport.