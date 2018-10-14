Netherlands winger Memphis Depay (2nd r.) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League match in Amsterdam on Oct. 13, 2018, which ended in a 3-0 Netherlands victory. EFE-EPA/Sascha Steinbach

Germany's Matthias Ginter (above) in action against Netherlands player Georginio Wijnaldum (below) during the UEFA Nations League match in Amsterdam on Oct. 13, 2018, which ended in a 3-0 Netherlands victory. EFE-EPA/Sascha Steinbach

Germany's Leroy Sane (r.) vies for the ball against Netherlands player Denzel Dumfries (l.) during the UEFA Nations League match in Amsterdam on Oct. 13, 2018, which ended in a 3-0 Netherlands victory. EFE-EPA/Sascha Steinbach

A spectacular game by Netherlands left winger Memphis Depay, who scored the second goal and was notable for his technical skills, helped defeat a German squad that looked eternally off-balance and even when a clear scoring possibility presented itself, made nothing of it.

The German squad was coming off some positive results in its last two games, with a tie against France and a victory over Peru, but this Saturday was a reminder of its poor performance in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when it was eliminated early on.