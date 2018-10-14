A spectacular game by Netherlands left winger Memphis Depay, who scored the second goal and was notable for his technical skills, helped defeat a German squad that looked eternally off-balance and even when a clear scoring possibility presented itself, made nothing of it.
The German squad was coming off some positive results in its last two games, with a tie against France and a victory over Peru, but this Saturday was a reminder of its poor performance in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when it was eliminated early on.