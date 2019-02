Manchester City's Sergio Aguero with his hat trick ball (C) after the English premier league soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling (C) celebrates scoring during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero (R) shoots to score his team's third goal during the English premier league soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIGEL RODDIS

Manchester City reclaimed the Premier League's top spot with its 6-0 rout of Chelsea in a matchday 26 contest held at Etihad stadium on Sunday.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick for the City, while England winger Raheem Sterling netted a brace and German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan scored once in the defending champion's win.