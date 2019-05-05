Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, of Repsol Honda team, takes a bend during a warm-up session ahead of the start of the motorcycling Grand Prix of Spain at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez, Cadiz, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Spanish MotoGP riders Marc Marquez (C), winner; Alex Rins (L), second, and Maverick Vinales (R), third, celebrate on podium after the Red Bull Spain GP race at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/Roman Rios

Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez, of Repsol Honda team, celebrates after winning the Red Bull Spain GP race at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit in Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain, May 5, 2019.EPA-EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal

Spain's Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda RC 321 V) on Sunday staged another dominating performance to win the Spanish MotoGP held at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit, his second victory of the season enabling him to recover the general classification's top spot.

The Honda Repsol pilot now tops the general classification with 70 points, just one point ahead of his compatriot Alex Rins and three more points than Italy's Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Desmosedici GP 19), who came fourth at the Jerez-Angel Nieto circuit.