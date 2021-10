(FILE) Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich wearing a face mask arrives for the German Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, 13 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN /

Bayern Munich star and German international Joshua Kimmich has pushed back against criticism for his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Around 70% of Germany’s population has received the coronavirus vaccine, and the German Football League (DFL) said in May that 94% of players in the country’s top two professional divisions had received a vaccine.EFE