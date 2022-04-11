With a shock 1-0 first-leg advantage under their belt, Villarreal hope to finish what they started against Bayern Munich when they visit the Alliance Arena on Tuesday evening.
Upstarts Villarreal seek to extend European run against out-of-sorts Bayern
Villarreal players train on the eve of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg game against Bayern Munich, in Vila-Real, eastern Spain, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello
Munich's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg in Munich, Germany, 09 April 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/RONALD WITTEK
Villarreal's head coach Unai Emery (R) gives instructions to his players during a training session on the eve of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg game against Bayern Munich, in Vila-Real, eastern Spain, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello
Munich's Robert Lewandowski reacts after winning the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg in Munich, Germany, 09 April 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/RONALD WITTEK