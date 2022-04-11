Upstarts Villarreal seek to extend European run against out-of-sorts Bayern

Villarreal players train on the eve of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg game against Bayern Munich, in Vila-Real, eastern Spain, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello

Munich's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and FC Augsburg in Munich, Germany, 09 April 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Villarreal's head coach Unai Emery (R) gives instructions to his players during a training session on the eve of their Champions League quarterfinal second leg game against Bayern Munich, in Vila-Real, eastern Spain, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/ Domenech Castello