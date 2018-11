Bogota, Nov. 9, 2018: Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran announced Friday his participation in the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1, joining four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and world champion Alejandro Valverde in signing up for the Feb. 12-17 race. EPAEFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Uran announced Friday his participation in the 2019 Tour Colombia 2.1, joining four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and world champion Alejandro Valverde in signing up for the Feb. 12-17 race.

"It is clear that we start (the season) here in Colombia with the Tour Colombia, and afterward we will see - once we gather with the team - where we will be and in which races," Uran told EFE during a press conference in Bogota.