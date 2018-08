Jorge Urena (L) of Spain, Tim Duckworth (C) of Great Britain and Fredrik Samuelsson (R) of Sweden compete in the 110m Hurdles of the Decathlon event at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Jorge Urena of Spain competes in the Pole Vault of the Decathlon event at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Jorge Urena of Spain competes in the Pole Vault of the Decathlon event at the Athletics 2018 European Championships in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Spaniard Jorge Ureña's troubles in the pole-vaulting on Wednesday led him to leave the European Athletics Championships decathlon in Berlin, Germany despite finishing fifth in the day's 110-meter hurdles.

Ureña, who participated in the second day of the decathlon, left the combination of 10 games after having three nulls trying the first 4.60-meter pole vault height.