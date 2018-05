America players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Pumas in the second leg of the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament quarterfinals on May 5, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

America's Andres Felipe Ibarguen (R) fights for the ball with Jose Van Rankin (L), of the Pumas, during the second leg of the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament quarterfinals on May 5, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Colombians Mateus Uribe and Andres Ibargüen each scored goals, leading America to a 2-1 win over the Pumas UNAM and a berth in the Mexican league's semifinals.

America's win on Saturday made it the first club to qualify for the semis, finishing the quarterfinals series with a 6-2 advantage over the Pumas.