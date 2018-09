America's Oribe Peralta reacts after missing the opportunity to score a goal against Morelia during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

America's Andres Uribe (L) vies for the ball with Morelia's Aldo Rocha (R) during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

America's Cecilio Dominguez (R) fights for the ball with Morelia's Carlos Guzman (L) during the Liga MX Apertura tournament match played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mateus Uribe, who was on Colombia's World Cup team in Russia, helped lead America to a 2-1 win over Morelia in the Liga MX Apertura tournament.

Mexican Jorge Sanchez scored in the 29th minute and Uribe made it 2-0 in the 54th minute of Saturday's match at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium.